Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 28,351 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.43% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $53.41 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.