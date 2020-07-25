Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 918 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

DCI stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $62,800.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,636. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

