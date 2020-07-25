Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $429,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 69.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.