Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $32,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

XHR stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $965.12 million, a P/E ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

