Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

OSI Systems stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.58.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

