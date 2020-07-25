Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 89,422 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PG&E by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PG&E by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.41.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

