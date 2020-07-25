Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $236.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $279.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $422,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,899.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,388 shares of company stock worth $14,029,926 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.