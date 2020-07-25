5,895 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,530,000 after purchasing an additional 633,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 566,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,979,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $132.96 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

