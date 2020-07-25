Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,267 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,323 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $111.74 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

