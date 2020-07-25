Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $263.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $25,364.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

