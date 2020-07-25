Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,401 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

