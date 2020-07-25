Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

