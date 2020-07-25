Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after acquiring an additional 567,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after buying an additional 202,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Cfra downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

