Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,349 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 150,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

ETR stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

