Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Verisign by 15.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 165,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Verisign by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verisign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.90. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.84.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.