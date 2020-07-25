Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Getty Realty by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

GTY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

