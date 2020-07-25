Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Getty Realty by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 40,686 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

GTY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.05%.

About Getty Realty

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC
State Street Corp Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC
State Street Corp Buys 2,726 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp
State Street Corp Buys 2,726 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp
State Street Corp Acquires 79,192 Shares of Virtusa Co.
State Street Corp Acquires 79,192 Shares of Virtusa Co.
EVRAZ’s Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
EVRAZ’s Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Emera Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group
Emera Cut to Hold at Credit Suisse Group
Alliance Global Partners Increases Curaleaf Price Target to $14.00
Alliance Global Partners Increases Curaleaf Price Target to $14.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report