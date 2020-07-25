Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $723,000 Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,789,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,393,000 after buying an additional 197,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $86,007,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,497,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

