Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

XRAY opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

