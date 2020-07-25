Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

CBRL opened at $109.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $176.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

