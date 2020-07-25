Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Robert Half International by 203.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 286,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 192,563 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $644,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

RHI stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

