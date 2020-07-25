Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,492 Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,994,000 after buying an additional 110,863 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.72. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

