Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 15,822 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Hexcel by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,876,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after buying an additional 1,987,867 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,994,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hexcel by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,768,000 after buying an additional 856,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,408,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after purchasing an additional 538,407 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

