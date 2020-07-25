Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $95,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $108.08 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.