Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $664,000 Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,496,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.94. DCP Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

