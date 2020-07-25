Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 57.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.