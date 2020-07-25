State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State Street Corp increased its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of EnPro Industries worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NPO stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

