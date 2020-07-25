State Street Corp Acquires 67,995 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,995 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.39% of Banco Macro worth $27,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMA opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.46). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

