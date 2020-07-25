State Street Corp Raises Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.67% of Redwood Trust worth $27,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RWT opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.