Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

Jul 25th, 2020

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of Hostess Brands worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

