Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.43% of Alector worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,429,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,888,000 after acquiring an additional 613,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 4,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $138,050.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $22.18 on Friday. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

