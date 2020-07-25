State Street Corp Acquires 209,094 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,094 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $27,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rite Aid by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAD. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $840.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

