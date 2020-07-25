State Street Corp Sells 145,914 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.01% of Hilltop worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 722,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,917,284.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

