State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.17% of Encore Wire worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1,569.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 40.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Wire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

