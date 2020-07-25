State Street Corp Increases Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Redfin worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Redfin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $40.24 on Friday. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $248,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,204. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

