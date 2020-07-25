Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982,192 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.24% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $562.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.09.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

