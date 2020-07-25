State Street Corp Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,924 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.11% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $421,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 24.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE:IRET opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

