State Street Corp Has $27.81 Million Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,673 shares of company stock worth $2,862,865. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -339.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

