State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.65% of Addus Homecare worth $27,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 359,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,219 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,682,000 after acquiring an additional 48,978 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 58,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Addus Homecare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 265,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,594.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADUS stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $104.56. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.