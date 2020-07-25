HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $150.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

NYSE:HCA opened at $125.51 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

