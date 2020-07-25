Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.29% of Provident Financial Services worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of PFS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

