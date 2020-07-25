CIBC Lowers Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $62.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $66.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

