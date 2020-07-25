Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 11.2% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 239,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

