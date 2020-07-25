Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.43% of Outfront Media worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Outfront Media by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 1.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.35 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

