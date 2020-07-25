National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for People Corp (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for People in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$58.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million.

PEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.33. People has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$11.00.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

