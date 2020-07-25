Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Raised to $400.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $274.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $280.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.