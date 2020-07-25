dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of dotdigital Group (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DOTDF opened at $1.35 on Thursday.

About dotdigital Group

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based cross-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-triggered campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc.
State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc.
State Street Corp Acquires 67,995 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR
State Street Corp Acquires 67,995 Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR
State Street Corp Raises Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc.
State Street Corp Raises Stake in Redwood Trust, Inc.
Hostess Brands Inc Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Hostess Brands Inc Shares Sold by State Street Corp
Alector Inc Shares Purchased by State Street Corp
Alector Inc Shares Purchased by State Street Corp
State Street Corp Acquires 209,094 Shares of Rite Aid Co.
State Street Corp Acquires 209,094 Shares of Rite Aid Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report