VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.14

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 4133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124,039 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

