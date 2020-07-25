Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Trading 25% Higher

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) was up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 474,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 420,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

