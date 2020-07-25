Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Up 27.6%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares were up 27.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.74, approximately 548,193 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,089% from the average daily volume of 46,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of $815.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polymet Mining news, Director David Bruce Dreisinger sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$27,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,356.20. Insiders have sold a total of 105,115 shares of company stock worth $56,965 over the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

