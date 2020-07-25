Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Trading Up 27.6%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares were up 27.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.74, approximately 548,193 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,089% from the average daily volume of 46,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of $815.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polymet Mining Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.
