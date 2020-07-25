Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 14.3%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) shares were up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 193,776 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 152,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of $96.21 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

